Zomato Delivery Executive, Who Allegedly Punched Bengaluru Model, Suspended; Deepinder Goyal Says Trying to Bring 'Both Sides of Story' Out

I want to chime in about the incident that happened in Bengaluru a few days ago. @zomato pic.twitter.com/8mM9prpMsx — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)