Congress is likely to wrest power from BJP in Himachal Pradesh as Aaj Tak-Axis My India polls shows the grand old party getting somewhere between 30-40 seats while BJP will lag behind with 24-34 seats. AAP is expected to get zero seats. The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8. As per the "approximate trend" available the day after voting ended, 75.6% of the total electorate of Himachal Pradesh had cast their vote. Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: Congress May Win Himachal Pradesh With 30-40 Seats, Says Aaj Tak Survey

