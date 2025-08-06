The appointment of former BJP spokesperson Arati Sathe as a judge of the Bombay High Court has sparked political controversy, with Congress MP Supriya Shrinate writing, "RIP judicial integrity." NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar called it "the greatest blow to democracy," stating, "Doesn’t the appointment of a political spokesperson as a judge undermine the principle of separation of powers and subvert the Constitution?" BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye defended the decision, saying, "After resigning from the BJP, Aarti Sathe was recommended as a judge… she now has no connection with the BJP." Upadhye further cited past Congress appointments, adding, “To the Congress and Rohit Pawar—now answer this… Justice Baharul Islam was appointed to the SC after serving in the Rajya Sabha as a Congress leader.” NCP leader Rohit Pawar raised strong objections, saying, “Appointing politically affiliated individuals as judges undermines the separation of powers and weakens public trust in judicial impartiality.” BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye defended the move, stating, “After resigning from the BJP, Aarti Sathe was recommended as a judge after one and a half years. She now has no connection with the BJP.” He further countered, “To Congress and Rohit Pawar - now answer this... Justice Baharul Islam was appointed judge after his political stint with Congress; why was that acceptable then?” Notably, the Supreme Court collegium recommended Sathe and two others on July 28. ‘11 Saal Jumle Bemisaal, Halat Khastahaal’: Supriya Shrinate Slams Modi Govt Over Law and Order, Economy and Social Unrest As BJP Celebrates 11th Anniversary (Watch Video).

'RIP Judicial Integrity', Says Supriya Shrinate

She is Aarti Arun Sathe, official spokesperson of BJP Maharashtra She has now been appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court RIP judicial integrity pic.twitter.com/Didrwll1M0 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 6, 2025

Rohit Pawar: 'Greatest Blow to Democracy'

'No BJP Link Now', Defends Keshav Upadhye

After resigning from the BJP, Aarti Sathe was recommended as a judge of the High Court after one and a half years. She now has no connection with the BJP. The Congress party and Rohit Pawar are criticizing her recommendation , which was made as per the decision of the judges’… — Keshav Upadhye (@keshavupadhye) August 5, 2025

