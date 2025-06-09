As the BJP marked 11 years of the Modi government, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate launched a sharp attack, calling it “11 saal jumle bemisaal, halat khastahaal.” Speaking to news agency ANI, she accused the government of failing on multiple fronts, including law and order, the economy, and social harmony. Shrinate cited ongoing violence in Manipur, a rise in crimes against women, and economic distress forcing 19 people a day to die by suicide. She questioned the lack of action on terrorism and highlighted the deaths of 750 farmers demanding MSP. The Congress leader also criticised the BJP for toppling elected governments and ignoring the plight of SC/ST communities. “Free ration to 80 crore people is the only truth left,” she added. Modi Government Celebrates 11 Years of ‘Shashkt Nari’, Says ‘Women Central to India’s Growth Story’.

Supriya Shrinate Slams 11 Years of Modi Government

#WATCH | On 11 years of Modi government, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says, " In my opinion, it was 11 saal jumle bemisaal, halat khastahaal. This is the reality. " In the last 11 years, we have seen law and order crumbling. Out of the last 11 years, Manipur has been… pic.twitter.com/RZghuCAM0I — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)