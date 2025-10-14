JD(U) Bhagalpur MP Ajay Kumar Mandal resigned from his post on Tuesday, October 14, expressing anger over being excluded from discussions on ticket distribution ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. In a post on X, Mandal addressed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, writing, "Despite being a local MP, my advice was not sought in any way regarding ticket allocation. Therefore, there is no justification for me to continue in the post of MP." Mandal, a long-time party loyalist, alleged that key decisions are being made without consulting local leaders and that hardworking grassroots members are being sidelined. He also claimed that a select few within the party are monopolising ticket distribution in his constituency. The development comes as the JD(U) gears up for the crucial two-phase Bihar polls scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Talks Are Ongoing on Seat Allocation, Effort Is To Form Good Govt Without Any Loss to Alliance, Says State Congress In-Charge Krishna Allavaru (Watch Video).

JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal Resigns Over Ticket Distribution Snub

