Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's claim that Ajit Pawar would be appointed as the chief minister, replacing Eknath Shinde on August 10. "Nowadays, several senior leaders can be seen making speculations. They may speculate as much as they want. When we formed the Maha Yuti alliance, all three leaders of all three parties were clear that the CM is Eknath Shinde and he will continue to be the CM of Maha Yuti. There is not going to be any change to this," Devendra Fadnavis said. Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader added that, "As the leader of the biggest party of Maha Yuti, I would like to clearly say this - nobody should have any confusion in their mind. If Opposition tries to create confusion, it means they are indulging in kite flying and their kite will come down." Ajit Pawar Will Be Appointed as Maharashtra CM Around August 10, Claims Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Devendra Fadnavis Refutes Claims

