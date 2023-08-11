Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a verbal counterattack against Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the Congress leader's recent remarks on PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech had once again fallen flat. Thakur accused Gandhi of prioritising his media image over concerns about Manipur and labelled him a part of the 'ghamandiya' alliance driven by pride and ego. No-Confidence Motion Defeated in Lok Sabha, Modi Government Wins No Trust Vote (Watch Video).

Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on PM Modi Speech

VIDEO | "Rahul Gandhi's launch has failed and flopped again. Their pride and ego has made them a member of the 'ghamandiya' alliance. They are not concerned about Manipur, but are worried about their image in media," says Union minister @ianuragthakur on Rahul Gandhi's remark… pic.twitter.com/Wa9iUmgjIE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2023

