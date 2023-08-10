No-Confidence Motion against the Modi government has been defeated in the Lok Sabha today. The motion of no confidence was defeated through the voice vote. This motion comes as a response to the Opposition's move to bring forward a vote of no confidence against the NDA government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a scathing attack on the opposition during his reply to the motion of no confidence in Lok Sabha today. PM Modi on Manipur Video: 'Govt Trying To Ensure Accused Get Strictest Punishment, Country With Mothers and Daughters of Manipur', Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

No-Confidence Motion Defeated in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | No Confidence Motion defeated in the Lok Sabha through voice vote. https://t.co/hRwQT75Z6n pic.twitter.com/SfPOzCEFNO — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

