At least 10 people were killed in a stampede situation outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after a large gathering outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium turned deadly. Fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium to celebrate the team's first IPL team in 18 years. However, the large gathering resulted in overcrowding and triggered a stampede. Meanwhile, the BJP has blamed the Congress government for their failure to make proper arrangements. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also condemned the loss of life in the stampede. Absolutely gutted by the tragic reports coming in from Chinnaswamy. What should have been a celebration of joy & loyalty turned out to be so fatal. While the state government & leadership were busy hogging their undeserving share of limelight in RCB's victory with the CM himself making an open invitation for the celebration, no arrangements were made on the ground," said Surya, adding that the government “failed to plan this out took bizarre last minute decisions.” Bengaluru: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium As Fans Gather in Large Numbers To Celebrate RCB Win in IPL 2025, 3 Including Child Feared Dead (Watch Videos).

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Accuses Siddaramaiah Govt of Hogging Limelight

Absolutely gutted by the tragic reports coming in from Chinnaswamy. What should have been a celebration of joy & loyalty turned out to be so fatal. While the state government & leadership were busy hogging their undeserving share of limelight in RCB's victory with the CM… — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 4, 2025

