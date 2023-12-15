First-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma is now officially the Chief Minister of Rajasthan after he took oath today in the presence of several politicians. A high-profile affair, the swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda. The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state. Bhajan Lal Sharma Oath Taking Ceremony Today: Rajasthan CM-Designate Seeks Blessings From His Parents Ahead of Swearing in Event (Watch Video).

Bhajanlal Sharma Takes Oath

#WATCH | BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in the presence of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders, in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/XikKYL7T3w — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

