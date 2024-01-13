Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh announced that its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to start from Manipur’s Thoubal region on January 14. “Tomorrow Rahul Gandhi will come to Imphal at 11 am and will first go to Khongjom War Memorial. The importance of this war memorial is not only for Manipur but for the entire country”, he stated during a press conference on Saturday, January 13, 2024. It is a yatra by a political party, we take out yatra for political purposes and our purpose is to protect the Constitution, it is an ideological yatra and not an electoral one, he added. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Route Map: Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra to Commence on January 14 From Manipur, Check Details.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Start From Manipur’s Thoubal

#WATCH | Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary (Communications), Congress says, "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to start tomorrow i.e. January 14, from Thoubal, Manipur. Tomorrow Rahul Gandhi will come to Imphal at 11 am and will first go to Khongjom War Memorial. The importance of… pic.twitter.com/BEaV5ueEzz — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

