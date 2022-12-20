The counting of votes for the 156 civic bodies in Bihar is currently underway. The results of the Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 will be declared today. Voting was held for 68 Municipal Councils and 88 Nagar Panchayats on December 18. The live streaming and news updates of the Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 Result can be viewed on the TV and the YouTube channel of News18 Bihar/Jharkhand and Zee Bihar/Jharkhand. Scroll down to watch Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 Result live streaming. Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2022 Live Streaming on ABP Majha: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes.

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 Result Live Streaming on News18:

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 Result Live Streaming on Zee:

