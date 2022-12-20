Over thousand-gram panchayats went to polls on December 18 for Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2022. The voting was held for 7,135 panchayats, for electing Sarpanch and gram panchayat members. The counting of the votes for the gram panchayat polls will commence on December 20 and the results will be declared on the same day.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)