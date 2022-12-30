The results of Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 will be declared today. ABP News is hosting live streaming of the Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 on its YouTube channel. Polling for the urban local body elections across Bihar was held on December 28. Scroll down to watch the Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 live streaming and updates on the counting of votes on ABP News channel. Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022: Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Bihar Local Body Polls Result.

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 Result Live Streaming on ABP News:

