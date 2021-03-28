Amit Shah Says 'BJP Will Form Govt in West Bengal':

Yesterday, after many years, the polling process was held without any incident of violence in West Bengal. I want to thank the women of West Bengal for polling in favour of the BJP. BJP will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/0PTHhd1pf8 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

