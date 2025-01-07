The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, January 7, announced the schedule for the Delhi legislative assembly elections 2025. As per the schedule, February 5 has been confirmed as the Delhi election 2025 date. It simply means polling will be held on Wednesday, February 5. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, February 8, and the results of the Delhi assembly elections will be announced on the same day. Check out the Delhi election 2025 schedule below. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Know 2020 Polling Date, Results and Current Political Scenario Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Delhi Election 2025 Date and Full Schedule

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Schedule. (Photo credits: ECI Press Conference)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)