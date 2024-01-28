As the Congress and RJD prepare for a major political upheaval in Bihar, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has said that the I.N.D.I.A bloc remains unaffected with the recent political scenario in Bihar. While addressing the media from North Bengal, where Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is underway he stated "The future of India is at stake in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. But, the future of INDIA group with 27 parties is not at stake. Future of India as a society, as a country is at stake if the BJP continues and the RSS ideology continues". ‘Nitish Kumar Giving Tough Competition to Chameleons in Changing Colours’, Jairam Ramesh Attacks JDU President After His Exit From Mahagathbandhan.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Addresses Media: