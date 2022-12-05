Early trends show that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has an advantage over other parties including AAP and the Congress according to TV9 Gujarati. In the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, BJP is very likely to become the single largest party with 125-130 wards while Congress is a distant second with 40-50 seats. AAP is likely to bag 3 to 5 wards. Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: Neck-and-Neck Fight Between BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Says Republic-PMARQ Survey.

BJP Biggie With 125-130 Seats:

TV9 Exit Poll predicts #BJP may win 125 to 130 seats #Congress may win 40 to 50 seats#AAP may win 03 to 05 Seats Others may win 03 to 07 seats in #GujaratAssemblyPolls #GujaratExitPoll2022 #TV9ExitPolls2022 #ElectionsWithTV9 pic.twitter.com/wrU46aD8Ov pic.twitter.com/QMHiK8a89Y — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) December 5, 2022

