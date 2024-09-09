The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today, September 9, released the first list of 20 candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections. The state of Haryana will go to polls on October 5, with the counting of votes taking place on October 8, along with Jammu and Kashmir Vidhan Sabha polls. The term of the 90-member current assembly of Haryana will end on November 3. Earlier in the day, the Congress party released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The grand old party fielded Ashok Arora from Thanesar, Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan, and Paramvir Singh from Tohana. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Satta Bazar Predicts Win for AAP-Congress Alliance if It Happens, Check Seat Prediction Here.

AAP Releases First List for Haryana Polls

📢Announcement 📢 The Party hereby announces the following candidates for the state elections for Haryana Assembly. Congratulations to all 💐 pic.twitter.com/Ulca3eVppu — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 9, 2024

