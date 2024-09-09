Faridabad, September 9: The stage is all set for the assembly elections in Haryana, which will be held on October 5. The votes of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Vidhan Sabha polls will be counted on October 8, with the results being declared the same day. Ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana, parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance have released a list of candidates for the October 5 polls. Let's see what Satta Bazar or betting markets are predicting for Haryana polls.

While the preparations for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha polls are in full swing, the Satta Bazar is also abuzz with predictions on the upcoming election in the state. According to news reports, satta bazars such as Delhi Satta Bazar, Phalodi Satta Bazar, and Mumbai Satta Bazar have all made their predictions based on their own analysis and calculations. If Satta Bazar's predictions are to be trusted, then the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party alliance is likely to win the Haryana assembly elections if the seat-sharing deal is done.

Congress-AAP Likely to Win Haryana Assembly Elections, Reveals Satta Bazar

However, the betting market's predictions took a hit when the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Mayawati-led BSP, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) announced an alliance for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha polls. Besides, seat-sharing talks are also underway between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana polls. With the announcement of the BSP-INLD and JJP-ASP alliance, the Congress is likely to suffer losses due to the division of votes.

In the beginning, AAP announced to contest all 90 seats in Haryana, but with seat-sharing talks yet to be finalised with Congress, the dynamics could change again. However, the betting market was abuzz once again after the BJP announced its first list of 67 candidates for the Haryana polls. As per the list, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from the Ladwa constituency. The list also features new faces who have been given a chance to prove themselves. So what does Satta Bazar predict?

Satta Bazar Prediction for Haryana Polls

As per Satta Bazar's predictions, the Congress-AAP alliance will likely win 56 to 58 seats if the two parties proceed with their seat-sharing deal for Haryana polls. Besides, the betting market has also hinted at a split in the Congress party over ticket distribution. While the predictions are in the initial stages, the betting market is still waiting for all parties, especially BJP and Congress, to release their full list before making any bets or predictions. It must be noted that the Congress, BJP, and JJP-ASP alliance have released a list of candidates for the Haryana assembly elections.

The 90-member current assembly's term in Haryana will end on November 3. In the 2019 assembly elections, the saffron party emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats while Congress won 30 seats.

