Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has responded to a comment made by Professor Ashok Swain regarding a family photograph shared by the CM. The comment had critiqued Hindu supremacist leaders for allegedly not allowing their children to join ideological groups like Bajrang Dal or BJP IT Cell despite advocating for their cause. In his reply, Sarma highlighted the need for his son to earn his entry into politics or any organisation within their ideological sphere, emphasising the value of hard work and dedication over mere lineage. The exchange unfolded after the CM shared a family picture taken during celebrations for his wife's birthday. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Part in Cricket Match Between Chief Minister XI and Chief Justice XI in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Assam CM Rebuts Dynastic Allegations

I find it surprising that you drew such drastic conclusions from just one family photograph. My son is currently 22 years old and studying. It is unfair to assume that he will not make the right choices at right age. Joining the BJP IT cell or any other organization within our… https://t.co/pOODHX5U4n — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 3, 2023