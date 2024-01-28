BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday, January 28 took an autorickshaw ride after party meeting in Jubilee Hills Constituency in Hyderabad. As per news agency ANI, the BRS leader commuted by autorickshaw to reach Telangana Bhavan from Yousufguda. The 16-second video clip shows KTR sitting inside the auto as his supporters surround him to ensure his safety. Hardeep Singh Puri Commutes by E-Rickshaw To Reach Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Pays Driver Digitally Through an App (Watch Video).

KTR Takes Autorickshaw Ride in Hyderabad:

#WATCH | Telangana | BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao travelled in an autorickshaw from Yousufguda to Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad after the BRS Jubilee Hills Constituency meeting, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/69GTuYYBZ5 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

