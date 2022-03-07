With the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 coming to an end today, the Voting for all phases for Assembly Elections 2022 in five states has ended. Voting was also held over the past two months for Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The exit poll results for all five states will be out today. The India News- Jan Ki Baat exit poll will begin at 7 pm. You can watch live streaming for predictions for Assembly polls 2022 here.

