Khurshid Alam, Pir Mansoor, Syed Basharat Ahmed Bukhari Join People's Conference:

Jammu and Kashmir: Former PDP leaders Khurshid Alam, Pir Mansoor and Syed Basharat Ahmed Bukhari join People's Conference in the presence of party's leader Sajjad Lone. pic.twitter.com/3GvKXJmOC5 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)