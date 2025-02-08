AAP’s Manish Sisodia has taken the lead over BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah in the Jangpura Assembly seat, securing 7,802 votes after two rounds of counting. BJP’s Singh trails with 5,457 votes, while Congress’ Farhad Suri is in third place with 3,034 votes. AAP is gaining momentum across Delhi, now leading in 30 seats, while BJP holds the edge with 40. Initially trailing, AAP's comeback signals a tight contest in Delhi. As counting continues across Delhi on February 8, the race remains tight, with both parties eyeing crucial victories in the capital. Ballimaran Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP's Imran Hussain Takes Lead Against BJP's Kamal Bagri and Congress Leader Haroon Yusuf As Counting of Votes for Delhi Polls Continue.

AAP's Manish Sisodia Takes Early Lead in Jangpura

