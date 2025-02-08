The counting of votes for the Ballimaran Assembly election 2025 is underway. Ballimaran is one of the 70 assembly seats of Delhi which went to poll on Wednesday, February 5. As per the latest trends on the Election Commission website, AAP leader Imran Hussain is leading the Ballimaran constituency, while Congress leader Haroon Yusuf and BJP's Kamal Bagri are trailing. The official results will be announced after counting of all 13 rounds are completed. Malviya Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP’s Somnath Bharti Trails Against Satish Upadhyay of BJP.

AAP's Imran Hussain Leads Ballimaran Seat

Ballimaran Assembly Election Result on EC website. (Photo credits: results.eci.gov.in)

