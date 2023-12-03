BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from the Jhalrapatan assembly seat as the counting of votes for the Rajasthan assembly election 2023 is underway. The state of Rajasthan went to poll in a single phase on November 25. The Vidhan Sabha poll results of Rajasthan will be declared today along with three other states by the election commission. Kishan Pole Election 2023 Results: Congress Leader Amin Kagzi Takes Early Lead, BJP's Chandra Manohar Batwara Trails in Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

Vasundhara Raje Takes Eary Lead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)