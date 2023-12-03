The counting of votes for the Rajasthan assembly election 2023 is underway. As per ECI, Congress candidate Amin Kagzi leads from the Kishan Pole constituency in the early trends. Amin Kagzi is leading against BJP leader Chandramohan Batvada. The state of Rajasthan went to poll in a single phase on November 25. The Vidhan Sabha poll results for Rajasthan will be declared today along with three other states. Rajasthan Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Initial Trends Show BJP Ahead on 100 Seats, Congress Leads in 80 Constituencies.

Amin Kagzi Takes Early Lead

