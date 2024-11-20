The exit poll results of the recently concluded Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 will be announced today, November 20. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly went to poll in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Today, all eyes will be on the Jharkhand exit polls results. ABP News will be live-streaming the Jharkhand exit poll results 2024 on its YouTube channel. ABP News's exit poll results for the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 will possibly reflect the likely outcome of official results, which will be declared along with the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 23. Will Jharkhand get a new government in the BJP-led NDA alliance, or will Hemant Soren-led JMM and INDIA bloc alliance retain the eastern state? Watch the Jharkhand assembly elections exit polls results 2024 live streaming on ABP News below. Can EVMs Be Hacked or Tampered With? EC Rules Out Any Scope of EVM Tampering, Calls for Introspection by Exit Poll Agencies To Avoid ‘Distorted Expectations’.

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Streaming on ABP News

