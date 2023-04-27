Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 27 announced free travel for women in public transport buses across the State as the fifth poll promise of the Party. Addressing a public meeting in Mangaluru, Gandhi said the Congress was committed to implementing its poll promises - Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Bhagya and free travel for women. Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi: Congress Leader Hits Out at Prime Minister for Suicide Note Joke, Says ‘Thousands of Families Lose Their Children Due to Suicide’ (Watch Video).

Free Travel in Public Transport Buses for Women:

#WATCH | As soon as the Congress government comes to power in Karnataka, we will implement the 5th guarantee that all women can travel free in public transport buses: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/8hMSuw5Z9w — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)