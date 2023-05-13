The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is underway. According to the Election Commission of India, Congress leads on 85 assembly seats, while BJP is ahead on 62 seats. The ECI reported that JDS is leading in 18 seats, and independent candidates are in 2 seats. The final results are still awaited. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live News Updates: Congress Maintains Lead in Over 100 Seats, BJP Ahead in 80, JDS 24.

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023:

