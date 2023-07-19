BJP MLAs in Karnataka Assembly created chaos and raised their voices against the State Government's decision to depute IAS officers for an opposition party meeting in Bengaluru. The MLAs shouted and threw papers at the Speaker, leading to a disruptive situation in the house. Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara expressed his dismay over the incident, urging the Speaker to take appropriate action to maintain discipline and decorum in the legislative proceedings. Bihar Assembly Ruckus: BJP MLA Sanjay Singh Marshalled Out of House Day After Forced-Exit of Two Legislators (Watch Video).

Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP MLAs create ruckus in the Karnataka Assembly; shouting against State Government's decision to depute IAS officers for an opposition party meeting held in Bengaluru (Video source: Karnataka Assembly) pic.twitter.com/ABRSTkf6OL — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Karnataka Assembly Ruckus, says, "...It is unfortunate. We have laid out some guidelines, some rules in the house. House rules are there. Nobody prevents them to go and protest...But there is some basic discipline… https://t.co/RfySICJfVe pic.twitter.com/txb2fMqGZq — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

