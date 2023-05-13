The Karnataka election result 2023 will be declared today. Voting took place on 224 assembly seats in Karnataka on Wednesday, and 72.67% of votes were cast in this election. Aaj Tak will host live streaming of Karnataka election result 2023 on its YouTube channel. According to the exit poll of Aaj Tak-Axis My India, this time, the Congress party can get an absolute majority in the state of Karnataka. Congress is expected to get a maximum of 122 to 140 seats, BJP 62 to 80 seats, JDS 20 to 25 seats and others zero to three seats in the Karnataka assembly seats. As per the survey report, 72.1% votes were cast in 2018 assembly elections, and 71.83% in 2013. However, this time the voting pattern has been similar to the assembly elections held in the year 2008, wherein 64.84% were cast. Watch the Karnataka election result 2023 live streaming on Aaj Tak below. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Pre-Poll Survey Predicts Hung House, BJP May Emerge as Single Largest Party With 105 Seats; Check Seat-Wise Predictions for Congress and JDS Here.

Watch Live Streaming of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)