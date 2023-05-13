Most of the exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The Southern state went to poll in a single phase with voting taking place on May 10. The results of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be declared today and make things clear as to which party - BJP, Congress or Janata Dal-Secular will form government in the state. Watch the Karnataka election result 2023 live streaming on ABP News and know who will win. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Result: Hung Assembly Predicted by Most Exit Polls; Congress Likely To Emerge As Single-Largest Party.

Watch Live Streaming of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Here:

