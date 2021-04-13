KT Jaleel Resigns as Kerala Education Minister After Lokayukta Found Hims Guilty of Abuse of Power, Nepotism

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel resigns from his post. This comes in the backdrop of Lokayukta finding him guilty of "allegations of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism & violation of Oath of Office" & ordered that he should not continue to hold the post. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/TaIYe0vS75 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

