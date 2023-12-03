The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh and wrest control from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Amid the counting of votes, incumbent Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the Budhni seat. Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the Budhni constituency by a margin of 1,04,974 votes. He garnered a total of 1,64,951 votes. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: BJP Workers Pour Milk on Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Hanuman Avatar Poster in Bhopal As Party Leads to Victory (Watch Video).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wins Budhni

#MadhyaPradeshElection2023 | Incumbent Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan won by a margin of 1,04,974 votes, garnering a total of 1,64,951 votes. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/Q9R8670ODu — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

