Counting votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 is underway, and the early trends show the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is appearing to sweep the state. The BJP is leading on 161 seats, and just like the icing on the cake, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his constituency Budhni. On the occasion, Radha Bhai, a staffer at CM House, got emotional as she gave a flower to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and congratulated him. A video of the heartwarming moment has surfaced on social media. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ Powers BJP To Sweep MP.

CM House Staffer Hugs, Congratulates Shivraj Singh Chouhan

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A staffer at CM House, Radha Bhai gets emotional as she gives a flower to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and congratulates him. CM Chouna is leading in his constituency Budhni and the party is leading on 161 seats in the state. pic.twitter.com/HmyvylpUFh — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

