The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has taken an easy lead as the counting of Maharashtra assembly election results 2024 is underway. Early trends at 9:15 am showed that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is leading on 3 seats. As per the EC, the Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP of the MahaYuti are leading on 5, 7, and 6 seats, respectively. Sharad Pawar-led NCP is leading on 2 seats while Congress is leading on 1. The Election Commission began the counting of votes at 8 am on November 23 for Maharashtra and the result will be declared later in the day. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: Initial Trends Show MahaYuti Leading on 115 Seats, MVA in 99 Constituencies.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 (Photo Credits: ECI)

