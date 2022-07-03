On Sunday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar posed together for a photo in Mumbai. Narwekar was elected as the State Assembly Speaker during a special session that began after the formation of the new Eknath Shinde government in the state.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pose together for a photo, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/8249mdgEdi — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)