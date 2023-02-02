The counting of votes for elections to five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council is underway. While Dnyaneshwar Mhatre from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Konkan teachers' constituency seat, the saffron party is trailing in Aurangabad and Nagpur teacher’s and Amravati graduate seats. NCP candidate Vikram Kale is leading against BJP's Kiran Patil in Aurangabad. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: BJP Wins Konkan Teachers Constituency, MVA Leading in Aurangabad.

Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023:

Maharashtra MLC election Result 2023 Konkan teachar's- BJP wins Aurangabad Teacher's - NCP leading Nagpur Teacher's - Cong supported candidate leading Amravati graduate - Cong leading — Lok Poll (@LokPoll) February 2, 2023

