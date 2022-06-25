Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked the BJP leaders to stop bleating like a goat. Talking about the rebel MLAs, Raut said that outside Maharashtra, you are eagles. "But people's patience is wearing thin. Right now Shiv Sainiks have not come out on the streets. If they do, the streets will be on fire," he said.

Check tweet:

Outside Maharashtra, you are eagles. But people's patience is wearing thin. Right now Shiv Sainiks have not come out on the streets. If they do, the streets will be on fire: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/PZyjRa0Rmm — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

