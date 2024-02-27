Days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress suffered another major setback in Maharashtra. Former minister and state working president of Congress, Basavaraj Patil Murumkar, has resigned from the party. Earlier, ex-CM Ashok Chavan had quit the grand old party. Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: Former Maharashtra CM Dumps Grand Old Party; Likely To Join BJP, Say Reports.

Basavaraj Patil Quits Congress

Maharashtra Congress leader Basavaraj Patil resigns from the party, expected to join BJP today. pic.twitter.com/uYq7Jffcil — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

