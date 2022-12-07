After winning the Delhi MCD Elections 2022, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener gave a victory speech on AAP's performance in Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to social media to thank the people of Delhi for electing AAP in the MCD Elections 2022. "Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD," he said. Watch Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders victory speech here. Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: 'It Is a Big Responsibility' Says Manish Sisodia After AAP Wrests Power From BJP in Corporation Polls.

Watch AAP Celebrate MCD Election Results 2022:

CM @ArvindKejriwal's Victory Speech from AAP HQ after winning Delhi MCD Elections | LIVE #MCDMeinBhiKejriwal https://t.co/9UQ2wWJLSI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 7, 2022

AAP Wins 126 Wards in Delhi MCD Elections 2022:

