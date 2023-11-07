Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had to return without casting his vote in Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 as the machine suffered a technical snag on Tuesday morning. CM Zoramthanga said he would return after having a breakfast and cast his vote. "Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and vote after the morning meal," CM Zoramthanga said. The voting for Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 began at 7 am on Tuesday. Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Polling Begins in All 40 Vidhan Sabha Seats Amid Tight Security.

CM Zoramthanga Leaves Polling Station Without Casting His Vote

#WATCH | Mizoram elections | CM and MNF president Zoramthanga could not cast a vote; he says, "Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and vote after the morning meal." https://t.co/ytRdh7OpKe pic.twitter.com/ogGoQu0Sdn — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

