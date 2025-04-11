An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Bangladesh on Friday evening, April 11. A mild intensity of tremors was felt in Tripura’s Agartala and some parts of Meghalaya and Mizoram. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale was at 24.05 latitude and 91.37 longitude in Bangladesh. There was no damage to property or human life. Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale Hits Country, Light Tremors Felt in North India.

Earthquake in Bangladesh

