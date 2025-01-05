A historic moment unfolded in Mizoram as the country’s first Generation Beta baby was born at Synod Hospital, Durtlang, Aizawl, at 12:03 AM on January 1, 2025. Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng, a healthy baby boy weighing 3.12 kg, marked the beginning of a new generational era. Frankie, the first child in India to belong to Generation Beta, joins his family, including his older sister and parents, Ramzirmawii and ZD Remruatsanga, in Khatla East, Aizawl. The term "Generation Beta" refers to children born between 2025 and 2039. Ramzirmawii expressed immense joy at the birth of her son, calling it a moment of great pride. What Is the Generation Beta? Who Will Be Gen Beta’s Parents? All About the Successors to Gen Alpha and Gen Z, Set To Arrive in 2025.

Meet India's First 'Generation Beta' Child Born in Mizoram's Aizawl

