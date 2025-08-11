An old video of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has resurfaced amid Rahul Gandhi’s "vote chori" allegations in Karnataka and Maharashtra, sparking fresh debate over the Election Commission’s credibility. A 28-second clip of Gadkari's exclusive interview with senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai in November 2024 shows Gadkari claiming, "My 3.5 lakh voters were deleted from tohe electoral rolls during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls." Gadkari further said, "I will not make allegations against anyone, but it is a fact that 350,000 voters were removed from the list… One of them was my maternal nephew. Even those from my family were removed." The video initially shared by Congress leader Yashomati Thakur backed Gandhi’s claims and called it evidence of systematic voter suppression by the BJP. Thakur added, "BJP’s blind devotees who are trying to prove Rahul Gandhi a liar should watch this video." Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations: Karnataka CEO Sends Notice to Congress Leader, Asks Him To Provide Documents To Inquire Into His 'Vote Theft' Allegations.

'This is a Matter of Difference', Says Yashomati Thakur

'Even His Nephew's Name Was Missing': Retd IAS Surya Pratap Singh

गड़करी जी जैसे बड़े नेता के 3.5 लाख वोट काट दिए गए — यहाँ तक कि उनके भाँजे का नाम भी गायब। क्या मंत्री जी अपनी ही पार्टी में किसी की आँख का काँटा थे, इसलिए उन्हें हराने की साजिश रची गई? अब तो वोट चोरी की तस्दीक खुद सरकार के मंत्री ने कर दी — इससे बड़ा सबूत क्या होगा?@ECISVEEP… pic.twitter.com/vHg2c2CiuC — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) August 10, 2025

'Biggest Blow to Credibility of EC', Says User

BIGGEST BLOW TO THE CREDIBILITY OF THE EC In an Exclusive interview with @sardesairajdeep senior editor with India Today Road and Transport Minister @nitin_gadkari revealed Vote Chori of 3.5 Lakh Voters in his constituency . pic.twitter.com/5j2wTD2l19 — Ravinder Kapur. (@RavinderKapur2) August 10, 2025

'Even Gadkari Ji Wasn't Spared,' Says Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Dr.Ashutosh Verma

गडकरी जी को भी नहीं छोड़ा, उनको हराने के लिए 3.5 लाख वोट काट लिए गए? यही तो असली खेल है, जहाँ जनता की पसंद को मात देकर किसी बड़े नेता को पटखनी दे दी जाती है और किसी गुमनाम चेहरे को लाखों वोटों से विजेता बना दिया जाता है। क्यों, क्योंकि गुमनाम जय जयकार करेगा और बराबर वाला आगे… pic.twitter.com/b9A2ZFgOOm — Dr. Ashutosh Verma (Ashutoss) (@DrVermaAshutosh) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)