The exit poll results of Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will be released shortly. News18 Kannada will host live streaming of the exit poll results of Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 on its YouTube channel. Polling in 224 seats of Karnataka Vidhan Sabha was held today. The official results will be declared on May 13. The southern state witnessed a three-cornered battle among the ruling BJP, and opposition Congress and JD(S). Watch the News18 Kannada exit poll results 2023 for Karnataka assembly elections below. India TV-CNX Opinion Poll of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress May Emerge As Single Largest Party in Poll-Bound State, but Not Get Majority.

News18 Kannada Exit Poll Results 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)