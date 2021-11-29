The winter session of Parliament 2021 will begin on Monday, i.e. November 29. In this session, the government will table 26 bills, including Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 and the bill to regulate cryptocurency during this session. The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. The winter Parliament session will end on December 23. Viewers can catch live streaming of day 1 of Parliament's monsoon session 2021 on the official YouTube channel of Sansad TV.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

