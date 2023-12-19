Suspended MPs from the opposition are staging a protest against the government at Parliament's Makar Dwar. 78 MPs, comprising Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, were suspended for disrupting the winter session on Monday, December 18. The December 19 protest reflects the MPs' dissent and highlights the ongoing tensions within the parliamentary proceedings. Raghav Chadha Calls Suspension of MPs Black Day in India's Democracy, Says 'Democracy Has Been Suspended' (Watch Video).

Suspended MPs Protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar

#WATCH | Suspended Opposition MPs protest against the government at Parliament's Makar Dwar pic.twitter.com/TEsq1GS7n9 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

